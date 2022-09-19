Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 September, 2022, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

6 get life terms in Kushtia drug case

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211

KUSHTIA, Sep 18: A court in Kushtia on Sunday sentenced six people to life terms in prison, in a drugs case filed in 2014.
The court of Additional District and Session Judge Md Tajul Islam also fined the convicts Tk 50,000 each, in default of which they will have to serve one more year imprisonment in jail.
The convicts are Bablu, 35, Muslam Ali, 32, Jahangir Ali, 32, Bakul Mandal, 30, Jahidul, 25, Habu Mondol, 30 - residents of different areas of Daulatpur upazila in the district.
Of the convicts, Jahangir, Jahidul and Habu were tried in absentia. Three more accused in the case were acquitted by the court, said lawyer Anup Kumar Nandy, public prosecutor (PP) of the court.
According to the case statement, members of Detective Branch (DB) came under attack by the drug peddlers when they conducted a drive to recover drugs from a betel leaf field at Dharmadah villa under the upazila on May 24, 2014.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Bus crushes couple in Tangail
Two held over rape on moving bus in Brahmanbaria
All preparations completed to hold Durga Puja in Ctg
Two electrocuted in Jamalpur
Police recover yaba tablets in Netrakona
Sheikh Hasina continues efforts for overcoming Rohingya crisis: Liton
6 get life terms in Kushtia drug case


Latest News
Bangladesh-Myanmar tension: Govt plans to evacuate 70 Bangladeshi families
38 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1
2 youth killed being crushed by bus in Khulna
BCL locks CU main gate; classes, exams halted
Barguna bus owners on indefinite strike
2 held with phensedyl in city's Vatara
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Free, fair polls only held under Awami League, PM tells BBC
Management to take decision on Shakib's availability for UAE tour
Most Read News
Typhoon Nanmadol: Millions ordered to evacuate, emergency issued
Putin urges Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders to avoid further escalation
Teams allowed to change players 3 days before World Cup
2 small planes collide in USA midair, 3 die
Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months
Myanmar envoy summoned: Dhaka lodges strong protest
Auto-rickshaw drivers in Rangamati on indefinite strike
Syllabi for 2023 SSC, HSC exams to be revised
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft