6 get life terms in Kushtia drug case

KUSHTIA, Sep 18: A court in Kushtia on Sunday sentenced six people to life terms in prison, in a drugs case filed in 2014.

The court of Additional District and Session Judge Md Tajul Islam also fined the convicts Tk 50,000 each, in default of which they will have to serve one more year imprisonment in jail.

The convicts are Bablu, 35, Muslam Ali, 32, Jahangir Ali, 32, Bakul Mandal, 30, Jahidul, 25, Habu Mondol, 30 - residents of different areas of Daulatpur upazila in the district.

Of the convicts, Jahangir, Jahidul and Habu were tried in absentia. Three more accused in the case were acquitted by the court, said lawyer Anup Kumar Nandy, public prosecutor (PP) of the court.

According to the case statement, members of Detective Branch (DB) came under attack by the drug peddlers when they conducted a drive to recover drugs from a betel leaf field at Dharmadah villa under the upazila on May 24, 2014. -UNB











