No alternative to sports in flourishing youths’ talents: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said there is no alternative to sports in flourishing the talents of youths.

"Sports are essential for good health and it also keeps the mind happy," he said, addressing the function of distribution prizes among the winners of Kabaddi competition of Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Championship.

Ministry of Youth and Sports organised the competition at American International University Bangladesh (AIUB) ground in the capital.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel presided over the function while AIUB trustee board founder member Hasanul A Hasan and Engineering Faculty Dean Dr Siddique Hossain, among others, were present.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said, "Golden people is needed for building 'Golden Bangla' dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Practicing sports is the weapon of developing a good human being." he added.

Russel said the students of primary level to university level have come under the state sports competition as per the directive of Prime minister Sheikh Hasina. About seven thousands students from different 125 universities of the country have taken various events of Bangabandhu Inter-University Championship this year, he added.

Later, the information and broadcasting minister along with the guests handed over prizes among the winners. -BSS










