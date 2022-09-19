Video
Security guard’s body found inside bank branch in Rangpur

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 253

RANGPUR, Sep 18: The body of a security guard was found inside the branch of the bank he was assigned to in Rangpur on Sunday morning.
Shamim Mia, 25, was the son of Amzad Hossain of Ranipukur village under Mithapukur upazila in the district, and worked at the Central Road branch of Agrani Bank in Rangpur city.
Ariful Islam, the manager of the branch, said Shamim had been working as a security guard at the branch for the past 17 months. He got married just ten days back, the manager added.
Staff found Shamim's lifeless body lying inside the branch as they came to work on Sunday morning.
Hossain Ali, inspector (investigation) of Kotwali Police Station, said they rushed to the spot and recovered the body on being informed.
The body was sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he added.
The victim's brother Shariful said Shamim used to return home in the evening from work, where he started in the morning. He, however, didn't return home on Saturday evening, Shariful added.     -UNB


