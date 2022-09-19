Video
Monday, 19 September, 2022
Foreign News

27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Sept 18: Twenty-seven people died en route to a Covid-19 quarantine facility when their bus crashed in southwest China on Sunday, local authorities said, in the country's deadliest road accident this year.
The crash took place on a highway in rural Guizhou province when the vehicle carrying 47 people "flipped onto its side", Sandu county police said in a statement on social media.
Twenty people were being treated for injuries and emergency responders were dispatched to the scene in remote Qiannan prefecture, police said.    -AFP


