Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 September, 2022, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia's security chief begins two-day visit to China

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217

BEIJING, Sept 18: Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev will hold security consultations and meetings during a two-day visit to China starting Sunday, China's foreign ministry said.
Patrushev will attend the 17th round of China's Russia strategic security consultations and the 7th meeting of the China-Russia law enforcement security cooperation during his visit, the foreign ministry said in a statement released on its website on Sunday.
The meetings come after Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held face-to-face talks in Uzbekistan on Thursday, their first since the outbreak of the Ukraine war.
Russia's war in Ukraine has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the global economy into uncharted waters with soaring food and energy prices amid the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Strong quake hits southeastern Taiwan, building collapses
Russia turns to recruiting trucks, big wages to woo volunteer soldiers
In Russia's backyard, Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan's attacks on Armenia
Xi, Putin look to challenge world order at regional summit
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
Russia's security chief begins two-day visit to China
Hubble captures 2 galaxies overlapping to form a stunning interstellar ‘snail’


Latest News
Bangladesh-Myanmar tension: Govt plans to evacuate 70 Bangladeshi families
38 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1
2 youth killed being crushed by bus in Khulna
BCL locks CU main gate; classes, exams halted
Barguna bus owners on indefinite strike
2 held with phensedyl in city's Vatara
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Free, fair polls only held under Awami League, PM tells BBC
Management to take decision on Shakib's availability for UAE tour
Most Read News
Typhoon Nanmadol: Millions ordered to evacuate, emergency issued
Putin urges Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders to avoid further escalation
Teams allowed to change players 3 days before World Cup
2 small planes collide in USA midair, 3 die
Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months
Myanmar envoy summoned: Dhaka lodges strong protest
Auto-rickshaw drivers in Rangamati on indefinite strike
Syllabi for 2023 SSC, HSC exams to be revised
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft