Tigresses poised to make history



Bangladesh women's football team head coach Golam Rabbani Choton and skipper Sabina Khatun speak on September 18 during pre-match press conference ahead of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022. photo: BFF

"... There is no pressure. But we are committed to giving our best in the final."

"We are hopeful of doing something good. Indeed, we never won against Nepal before. But before this tournament, we never defeated India as well. This time, we defeated them. Tomorrow (Monday) is another day for us to make history. We are not going to languish in the past. Rather we will be looking forward to a good result in the next match," said Choton.

He added, "If the players can play according to the plan and utilise chances, they can do well and make history."

Bangladesh coach said they were near to making history and would do everything possible to be successful.

In the press meet ahead of the final, Nepal women's head coach Kumar Thapa said, "It is going to be a historic moment and we are near to the much-awaited match. A new history of the SAFF Women's Championship will be written tomorrow (Monday). It's the same for both the opponents. We don't want to spoil such a good opportunity."

The smart coach said, "We have full 90 minutes to write our new history. The trophy is here (Nepal) and we want to keep it here. The trophy was brought here twice in the last few years and now we are hoping to make it ours."

"I'm happy with my booters' performance in the semifinal. They would give their best to win the semis."

The host coach commented, "Every new record is made to break another one. Both the rivals are a good team and would play a challenging match." Regarding the pressure from a large crowd, this coach smartly responded, "Emotion is higher than pressure. The Nepalese are a football craze nation."

The coach jokingly said, "The Nepalese eat with football, sleep with football. My booters are used to all that. So, a large crowd is not going to be a pressure for us."

Considering all the sayings from both the coaches, it is very clear that the final match is going to be a highly competitive one.











