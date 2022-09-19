Dortmund go top as 'laissez-faire' Bayern beaten at Augsburg

DORTMUND, SEPT 18: A "fantasy" goal from teenage substitute Youssoufa Moukoko fired Borussia Dortmund top of the Bundesliga on Saturday with a 1-0 derby win over Schalke, as Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season at Augsburg.

Bayern's 1-0 loss was the fourth time in a row they have dropped points in the league, after three successive draws.

After the match, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann blamed his side's 'laissez-faire' attitude and lack of teamwork for the loss.

"When I look at the statistics, we should have won... We could have tried simple things to play into the space behind (Augsburg's defence), but we played very laissez-faire in the final third," Nagelsmann said.

Nagelsmann said he was at a loss to explain his team's Bundesliga slide.

"The trend doesn't bode well. I'm thinking about myself, about the situation - about everything."

Augsburg boss Enrico Maassen said his side "suffered" for the win.

"I'm proud of my team. We took high risks and suffered."

In Dortmund, the home side looked set to lose another chance to capitalise on Bayern's slip-up, before a late goal from 17-year-old striker Moukoko saw them claim all three points. -AFP











