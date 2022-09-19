Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 September, 2022, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dortmund go top as 'laissez-faire' Bayern beaten at Augsburg

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

DORTMUND, SEPT 18: A "fantasy" goal from teenage substitute Youssoufa Moukoko fired Borussia Dortmund top of the Bundesliga on Saturday with a 1-0 derby win over Schalke, as Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season at Augsburg.
Bayern's 1-0 loss was the fourth time in a row they have dropped points in the league, after three successive draws.
After the match, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann blamed his side's 'laissez-faire' attitude and lack of teamwork for the loss.
"When I look at the statistics, we should have won... We could have tried simple things to play into the space behind (Augsburg's defence), but we played very laissez-faire in the final third," Nagelsmann said.
Nagelsmann said he was at a loss to explain his team's Bundesliga slide.
"The trend doesn't bode well. I'm thinking about myself, about the situation - about everything."
Augsburg boss Enrico Maassen said his side "suffered" for the win.
"I'm proud of my team. We took high risks and suffered."
In Dortmund, the home side looked set to lose another chance to capitalise on Bayern's slip-up, before a late goal from 17-year-old striker Moukoko saw them claim all three points.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Slick Man City go top as Son's treble fires Spurs
Barcelona climb top in Spain after Lewandowski double
India's Shami out of Australia T20 series with Covid 19
Arsenal beat Brentford to regain Premier League top spot
England, Pakistan build for T20 World Cup in long-awaited series
Tigresses poised to make history
Dortmund go top as 'laissez-faire' Bayern beaten at Augsburg
Winning start for Rahmatganj MFS in BFF U-18 Football League


Latest News
Bangladesh-Myanmar tension: Govt plans to evacuate 70 Bangladeshi families
38 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1
2 youth killed being crushed by bus in Khulna
BCL locks CU main gate; classes, exams halted
Barguna bus owners on indefinite strike
2 held with phensedyl in city's Vatara
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Free, fair polls only held under Awami League, PM tells BBC
Management to take decision on Shakib's availability for UAE tour
Most Read News
Typhoon Nanmadol: Millions ordered to evacuate, emergency issued
Putin urges Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders to avoid further escalation
Teams allowed to change players 3 days before World Cup
2 small planes collide in USA midair, 3 die
Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months
Myanmar envoy summoned: Dhaka lodges strong protest
Auto-rickshaw drivers in Rangamati on indefinite strike
Syllabi for 2023 SSC, HSC exams to be revised
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft