Winning start for Rahmatganj MFS in BFF U-18 Football League

Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends made a winning start in the BFF U-18 Football League defeating Mohammedan Sporting Club by 3-2 foals held today (Sunday) at Govt. Physical Education College ground in the city.

After the barren first half, Nabidul finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Rahmatganj in the 63rd minute while Aminul doubled the lead in the 71st minute.

Sangram further widened the Rahmatganj's margin scoring the third goal in the 84th minute of the match.

Mohammedan however fought back as Kagozi reduced the margin scoring two quick goals in the 88th and 90+2nd minutes of the match. -BSS











