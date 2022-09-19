BFF U-16 Football tournament's draw held

The draw ceremony of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) U-16 Football tournament was held this (Sunday) afternoon at the conference room of BFF Bhaban.

BFF U-16 Football tournament begins from Tuesday (Sept 20) with the participation of U-16 footballers from eleven football clubs.

BFF's vice president Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi, BFF's member Jakir Hossain Chowdhury, Elias Hossain and Mohidur Rahman Miraj, renowned sports organizer Abdur Rahim, BFF's general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag and representatives of participating clubs of Bangladesh Championship League 2021-22 were present at the programme.



Grouping:

Group A - NoFeL Sporting Club, Agrani Bank Limited Sports Club, Fakirerpool Younymens Club, Uttara Football Club and Wari Club.



Group B - Fortis Football Club Limited, Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha, Dhaka Wanders Club, Farashganj Sporting Club, Gopalganj Sporting Club and Aampur Football Club Uttara. -BSS





