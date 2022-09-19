Video
BCB plans to arrange new series for Bangladesh A team

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222

The Afghanistan showed their reluctance to play a scheduled series against Bangladesh A team in October, prompting the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to arrange a longer version series for the second string side.
Bangladesh A team was scheduled to play two four-day and five one-day game against Afghanistan A.
BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said Afghanistan want to reschedule the series in another time as they have some internal problems.
"In fact they have a proposal to arrange a series for A team in October and it was supposed to be held in Abu Dhabi or Dubai in UAE but recently they let us know that they want to reschedule the series," The CEO said here today.
"So the series will be held later but we are trying to arrange a series with another nation for our A team since we have an empty slot at this moment. Hopefully we will be successful to arrange a series in this time. But I don't know as to why they want to reschedule the series. Since they arrange the series outside of their country so there might be some logistics problem."
Led by Mohammad Mithun, Bangladesh A team was supposed to leave the country for UAE on October 1. Mominul Haque, the former Test captain of Bangladesh, was also scheduled to play for A team.
Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo was supposed to supervise the A team after the BCB relieved him from the national team's T20 format.
"We earlier informed you that Domingo will work with A team since the national team will be busy with T20 format at this moment. We are now trying to arrange another series for A team, so our focus is now here. It's too early to say when Domingo will return to the
country."    -BSS


