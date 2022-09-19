2 BCL leaders blamed for giving death threat

Allegation has been brought against two Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) central leaders of giving death threat to a Gazipur district Swechchhasebak League leader.

According to party sources, Gazipur district Swechchhasebak League Organizing Secretary Ashraful Islam Sohag was threaten to death on Thursday by BCL Joint General Secretaries Arifuzzaman Al Imran and Mahbub Khan centring a Facebook post by Ashraful Islam.

After getting the threat, the victim filed a General Diary (GD) on Friday with Banani police Station in the capital against the two BCL leaders and sought protection, sources said.

When contacted, Swechchhasebak League leader Ashraful Islam Sohag told the Daily Observer, "As a leader of Gazipur district Swechchhasebak League I usually write on Facebook and other social medium highlighting the positive activities of Awami League and our other likeminded organizations. I think as a party activist it is my duty. However, last Thursday two persons introducing themselves as Chhatra League Joint General Secretaries phoned me and threatened to kill me as one of my Facebook posts was in favour of BCL's incumbent President Joy (Al-Nahean Khan Joy) and Secretary Lekhak (Lekhak Bhattacharjee)."

Ashraful Islam also said, "As a citizen of the country and showing my respect for the law of the land, I have filed a GD against them for my safety. I also informed it to the central leaders of my organization."

When BCL Joint General Secretary Mahbub Khan was called for his comment on the complaint, he said he was at the Awami League party office and it was not possible to him to talk about the matter right then. He said he would call back later.

Meanwhile, Arifuzzaman Al Imran, another Joint General Secretary of BCL, said, "We and some central leaders of Chhatra League met party (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader a few days ago at the party office. Quader bhai gave us some directions for our future activities and asked us to work hard for the party."

"However, Ashraful Islam Sohag spread fabricated information about our conversations with Quader bhai through his facebook post. He wanted to mislead Chhatra League leaders and activists through misinformation," he added.

Regarding the threat, Imran said, "I called him (Sohag) and wanted to know about his facebook post. I talked with him only just to warn him about the fake information."

The assignment of investigation of Ashraful Islam Sohag's GD was given to Sub Inspector (SI) SM Samsur Rahman of Banani Police Station.

While contacted, he said he has not received the GD documents yet.

"I will look into the matter from tomorrow (today) then I can say about the case," SI Samsur Rahman added.

Meanwhile, it was not possible to talk with BCL President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee despite making several phone calls.















