Monday, 19 September, 2022, 12:00 PM
Gazipur Explosion

Stand-up comedian Roni, cop not out of danger

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Staff Correspondent

The condition of stand-up comedian Abu Hena Roni, who was burnt in an explosion at Gazipur Police Lines, is still critical. More than 15 per cent of his body was burnt. But now he is a bit better said Coordinator of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery Dr Samanta Lal Sen.
He said this after the meeting of the medical board formed for the treatment of burned police constable Zillur Rahman and Abu Hena Roni and on Sunday.
Dr Samanta said, "Abu Hena Roni's condition is still critical. If an adult patient has more than 15 per cent burns, we call it critical. Abu Hena Roni and Constable Md Zillur Rahman's body were burnt more than 15 per cent. It cannot be said that these two patients are safe."
"We've had some tests today and found some abnormalities in blood and other tests. Some new treatments have been added after discussing it in the board meeting. Accordingly, the treatment will continue now," he added.
Dr Samanta Lal further said, "Both have trachea burns but not so serious. They are not as critical as other patients are. Tomorrow morning we will sit again. They will be monitored every day. Until the patient can go home on foot, we cannot say that there is no fear because the situation can change every moment."









