CEDAW Convention to ensure women empowerment: Speakers

Speakers at a discussion meeting, organised by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad on Sunday, demanded full implementation of CEDAW Convention to ensure women empowerment and rights of women. They also suggested forming a National Commission to repeal all laws that allow discrimination against women.

Held at Sufia Kamal Bhaban, Segunbagicha, the seminar was presided over by Mahtabun Nesa, President of Dhaka Metropolitan Unit of Bangladesh Parishad. The keynote paper was presented by Manju Dhar, Assistant General Secretary of the Mahila Parishad.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Editor of the Daily Observer, Aroma Dutta, MP, Abdul Aziz Mintoo, Deputy Attorney General, Dewan Abdul Mannan of Ward No 11 of Dhaka North City Corporation, Dr Fawzia Moslem and Maleka Banu, President and General Secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, Principal Indu Prabha, Dhaka University Associate Professor Zobeda Khatun and Rehana Yunus, General Secretary of Dhaka Unit of Mahila Parishad and Juwela Zebunnesa Khan addressed the seminar.

Emphasizing the need to ensure dignity equality and justice for women the speakers also demanded to stop violence against women and girls and ensure women's equal rights.









