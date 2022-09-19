NAP to make dealing with climate change easier, Minister

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin said on Sunday that if the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) is implemented it would be easier to deal with climate change.

He said this at the final validation workshop organized by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at BICC in the capital.

He said that proper strategies have been identified for implementing specific adaptation plans for Bangladesh.

He said, to combat climate change greater emphasis should be given to increased adaptive capabilities in risky areas.

He said that the national adaptation plan would be implemented through combined efforts of various ministries and organizations and partners.



Secretary of the Ministry Dr Farhina Ahmed said that by implementing NAP it would be possible to protect about 1.1 million hectares of crop land from storms, rains, floods, tidal surges and saline intrusion from the sea.

She also said it would also make possible to increase annual production of rice by 10.3 million tonnes.

Per capital nutrition intake from cattle and fisheries would also increase due to implementation of NAP, she said.

Protection of infrastructure from frequent disasters qould an additional benefit, she said.

It would benefit about 30 million urban people due to development of drainage management under the programme, she said.

She said that it would reduce transportation costs by 10 per and slash the treatment costs of mosquito and water borne diseases by 15 per cent.

It would also help boost the urban marginalized population by 30 per cent, she added.

The vulnerability of about 1.5 million climate refugees will be reduced, increase the tree coverage are by at least five per cent to enrich ecosystems, biodiversity and human health, she said.

It would also, she said, enrich blue economy and help reduce carbon emissions, she said.

Ministry's Deputy Minister Habibun Nahar, Senior Secretary of Water Resources Ministry of Water Resources Ministry of Water Resources Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, Economic Relations Division Secretary Sharifa Khan, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and National Project Director of NAP Preparation Project Md. Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury and UNDP Bangladesh Residential Representative Stefan Liller also spoke at the event moderated by NAP formulation Project Consortium Team Leader Ainun Nishat.

NAP Keynote paper was presented by the CEGIS Executive Director Malik Fida A Khan.









