Monday, 19 September, 2022, 11:59 AM
Home Business

Banking Events

AIBL holds agent banking conference

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Agent Banking Conference-2022 of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) was held at Al-Arafah Tower, Dhaka on Saturday. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury inaugurated the conference as chief guest, says a press release.
Deputy Managing Director and Head of Agent Banking Division Abed Ahmed Khan presided over the event and delivered welcome speech.
Among others Deputy Managing Directors S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Muhammad Nadim and Md. Abdullah Al Mamun spoke on the occasion. Senior Executives of Head Office, Zonal Head and Agents and Operation Managers of 643 Agent Outlets of the Bank participated virtually.
Chief Guest Farman R. Chowdhury said, 'We have launched agent banking service in 2015 to facilitate rural and financially under-privileged people with modern banking. Total number of accounts in our agent banking outlets are 6,47,872, Deposit 3,407 Crore Taka and remittance 1,120 crore Taka till August 2022. He expressed hope that agent banking service would play a significant role in the growth of the country's economy.


