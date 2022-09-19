Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 September, 2022, 11:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Events

MBL Banani branch shifted at own space

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

MBL Banani branch shifted at own space

MBL Banani branch shifted at own space

The "Banani Branch" of Mercantile Bank Ltd has been shifted at its own space recently. Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP, virtually launched the branch in new location as the chief guest, says a press release.
New address of Banani Branch is - Banani DNCC Unique Complex, Holding no-44, Kemal Ataturk Avenue, Ward no-19, Dhaka North City Corporation, P.O.-Banani, District-Dhaka.
Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened the banking activities of the branch virtually by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the Head Office of the bank.
A. S. M. Feroz Alam and Md. Abdul Hannan, Vice Chairmen; Md. Anwarul Haq, Chairman, Executive Committee; M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Director of the bank joined the program virtually as special guests.
Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, CFO of the bank, Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company Secretary of the bank, Zareen Ahmad, SVP & Head of Banani branch, Selim Khan, MD of York Group and Engr. Sirajul Islam, President of Banani DNCC Super Market and invited guests, valued customers along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually on the branch shifting ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Karmasangsthan Bank holds Ctg divisional business review meeting
AIBL holds agent banking conference
MBL Banani branch shifted at own space
China's economy perks up but property crisis worsens
Crisis-hit German toilet paper maker turns to coffee grounds
NBR eases tax return requirements for loans, credit cards
Exim Bank appoints Feroz Hossain as new MD
Govt working to revise renewable energy policy


Latest News
Bangladesh-Myanmar tension: Govt plans to evacuate 70 Bangladeshi families
38 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1
2 youth killed being crushed by bus in Khulna
BCL locks CU main gate; classes, exams halted
Barguna bus owners on indefinite strike
2 held with phensedyl in city's Vatara
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Free, fair polls only held under Awami League, PM tells BBC
Management to take decision on Shakib's availability for UAE tour
Most Read News
Typhoon Nanmadol: Millions ordered to evacuate, emergency issued
Putin urges Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders to avoid further escalation
Teams allowed to change players 3 days before World Cup
2 small planes collide in USA midair, 3 die
Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months
Myanmar envoy summoned: Dhaka lodges strong protest
Auto-rickshaw drivers in Rangamati on indefinite strike
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Syllabi for 2023 SSC, HSC exams to be revised
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft