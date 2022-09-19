

MBL Banani branch shifted at own space

New address of Banani Branch is - Banani DNCC Unique Complex, Holding no-44, Kemal Ataturk Avenue, Ward no-19, Dhaka North City Corporation, P.O.-Banani, District-Dhaka.

Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened the banking activities of the branch virtually by cutting ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the Head Office of the bank.

A. S. M. Feroz Alam and Md. Abdul Hannan, Vice Chairmen; Md. Anwarul Haq, Chairman, Executive Committee; M. Amanullah, Chairman, Risk Management Committee; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Director of the bank joined the program virtually as special guests.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, CFO of the bank, Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid & Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company Secretary of the bank, Zareen Ahmad, SVP & Head of Banani branch, Selim Khan, MD of York Group and Engr. Sirajul Islam, President of Banani DNCC Super Market and invited guests, valued customers along with senior executives of the bank were connected virtually on the branch shifting ceremony.

















