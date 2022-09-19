Exim Bank appoints Feroz Hossain as new MD



Mohammad Firoz Hossain has been appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank. His appointment has been effective from September 16, 2022. Prior to this appointment, he was the Additional Managing Director of the same bank, says a press release.Mohammad Firoz Hossain started his banking career with National Bank in 1988. He then joined EXIM Bank as an Assistant Vice President in 1999. In his 22 years career of Exim Bank, he successfully served the Bank as Manager of Motijheel branch (bank's main branch) as well as head of various departments at head office. He achieved chairman's Award and Gold Medal as best manager in several times.Firoz Hossain completed his M.Sc. with B.Sc Honors from Dhaka University.