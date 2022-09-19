Robi wins Asia's best employer brand award



The World HRD Congress has recently recognized Robi with the "Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards 2022". This award recognizes organizations that have used marketing communications effectively in attracting, retaining, and developing talent, and in retention policy.Robi's Vice President, Organizational Change and Employee Experience, Sabin Rahman, received the award on behalf of the company at the award ceremony held in Singapore, says a press release.Robi's ability to translate and combine vision with action with HR strategy, blend HR strategy with business, cultivate competencies to ensure the organization is future ready were thoroughly assessed as part of the awarding process. This is the second time Robi won this award. Previously, it won this award in 2019.