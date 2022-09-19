

ICCB Banking Commission holds meeting

The commission decided to organise seminars and roundtables to deliberate on current issues related to the global banking sector prepared by the ICC Banking Commission, Paris, says a press release.

The commission also prepared a plan of action for ICC Bangladesh for 2023 and decided to increase the number of members from existing 15 to 25.

The meeting, presided by ICCB Banking Commission Chairman Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, was held at ICC Bangladesh secretariat.

ICC Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman and Banking Commission members including former Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Md. Ahsan Ullah, former Pubali Bank Managing Director Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, Dhaka Bank Managing Director Emranul Huq, Summit Alliance Port Managing Director Syed Ali Jowher Rizvi, Eastern Bank Additional Managing Director Ahmed Shaheen and ICC Bangladesh Secretary General Ataur Rahman attended the meeting.













