Monday, 19 September, 2022, 11:57 AM
Business

LankaBangla Finance, Insaf Barakah Kidney Hospital sign MoU

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

LankaBangla Finance Ltd (LBFL) recently signed Memorandum of Understanding  (MoU) with Insaf Barakah Kidney and General Hospital for its customer privilege.
Khurshed Alam, Head of Retail Business of LBF and Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Director of Insaf Barakah Kidney and General Hospital signed the MOU for their respective organizations, says a press release.
Under this MoU, LBF Cardmember will enjoy up-to 40% Discount from Insaf Barakah Kidney & General Hospital. Md. Minhaz Uddin, Head of Cards, Mehedi Hasan, Strategic Business Alliance Manager, Md. Jahirul Hoque, Manager of LBF and Md. Mozaffor Hasan Khan Mozlish, GM, Accounts & Finance, Md. Hafizur Rahman, AGM, Admin of Insaf Barakah Kidney and General Hospital and other higher officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.


