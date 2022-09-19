

DCCI, SME Foundation to work for inclusive development

Managing Director of SME Foundation Dr Mafizur Rahman and Secretary General of DCCI Afsarul Arifeen signed the document on behalf their respective organizations. DCCI President Rizwan Rahman and Chairman of SME Foundation Dr Masudur Rahman were present on the occasion.

At the signing ceremony, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said the CMSME sector sometimes face different challenges like lack of easy financing, industry infrastructure, innovation, skill and modern technology despite this sector alone contribute more that 25 percent of the GDP.

He said the DCCI and SME Foundation will work together for the inclusive development of CMSMEs. Under this cooperation memorandum both the parties will also work for SME entrepreneurship development, policy advocacy, policy reforms, cluster development, export diversification, market exploration and capacity development to face the challenges of LDC graduation.

Chairman of SME Foundation Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman said with disparity in the society it would not be possible to attain inclusive growth. He said development of SME sector will ensure this inclusivity as the sector covers the major portion of the economy.

He said both SMEF and DCCI will join hands to move together for policy advocacy. He said Bangladesh is going through a transition period and now we have to work for technological advancement. For product's innovation, we need research and development.

Moreover we have to go for high-end skill with higher wages to get better output. He termed private sector as the main engine of growth and said the private sector should lead the economy having a good synergy with the public sector.

Dr. Md. Mafizur Rahman said CMSME sector creates 85 percent to 89percent employment in the country. SME's Contribution to GDP is now about 27 percent to 28 percent. We have more than 50 percent women in the country and we have to facilitate them to become entrepreneur.

DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque and members of the board of directors were present on the occasion.



















Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and SME Foundation inked a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on Sunday at DCCI head office in the city.Managing Director of SME Foundation Dr Mafizur Rahman and Secretary General of DCCI Afsarul Arifeen signed the document on behalf their respective organizations. DCCI President Rizwan Rahman and Chairman of SME Foundation Dr Masudur Rahman were present on the occasion.At the signing ceremony, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said the CMSME sector sometimes face different challenges like lack of easy financing, industry infrastructure, innovation, skill and modern technology despite this sector alone contribute more that 25 percent of the GDP.He said the DCCI and SME Foundation will work together for the inclusive development of CMSMEs. Under this cooperation memorandum both the parties will also work for SME entrepreneurship development, policy advocacy, policy reforms, cluster development, export diversification, market exploration and capacity development to face the challenges of LDC graduation.Chairman of SME Foundation Dr. Md. Masudur Rahman said with disparity in the society it would not be possible to attain inclusive growth. He said development of SME sector will ensure this inclusivity as the sector covers the major portion of the economy.He said both SMEF and DCCI will join hands to move together for policy advocacy. He said Bangladesh is going through a transition period and now we have to work for technological advancement. For product's innovation, we need research and development.Moreover we have to go for high-end skill with higher wages to get better output. He termed private sector as the main engine of growth and said the private sector should lead the economy having a good synergy with the public sector.Dr. Md. Mafizur Rahman said CMSME sector creates 85 percent to 89percent employment in the country. SME's Contribution to GDP is now about 27 percent to 28 percent. We have more than 50 percent women in the country and we have to facilitate them to become entrepreneur.DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque and members of the board of directors were present on the occasion.