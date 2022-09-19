WB Vice President Martin Raiser arrives today



Martin Raiser

During his three-day visit, Raiser will meet the Finance Minister, along with other senior government officials, and discuss World Bank support to address the country's development priorities.

He will also meet with development partners, leaders from the private sectors, civil society, and think tanks, says a press release.

"Bangladesh has made impressive achievements in development sectors and economic growth. The World Bank is proud to be a partner in this remarkable journey during last 50 years," the press release quoted Raiser as saying.

"As the countries in South Asia grapple with a multitude of shocks from COVID-19 to climate change and rising global inflation, I look forward to learning about Bangladesh's experience in building resilience." added the World Bank Vice President.

Raiser, a German national, assumed the role of the World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region on July 1, this year.

Before taking on this role, he worked as the Country Director for China, Mongolia, and Director of Korea. He also held positions of the Country Director for Turkey and Brazil.

The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh following its independence. Since then, the World Bank has committed more than $37 billion in grants, interest-free, and concessional credits to the country.













World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region, Martin Raiser is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka today (Monday) on his maiden visit to Bangladesh.During his three-day visit, Raiser will meet the Finance Minister, along with other senior government officials, and discuss World Bank support to address the country's development priorities.He will also meet with development partners, leaders from the private sectors, civil society, and think tanks, says a press release."Bangladesh has made impressive achievements in development sectors and economic growth. The World Bank is proud to be a partner in this remarkable journey during last 50 years," the press release quoted Raiser as saying."As the countries in South Asia grapple with a multitude of shocks from COVID-19 to climate change and rising global inflation, I look forward to learning about Bangladesh's experience in building resilience." added the World Bank Vice President.Raiser, a German national, assumed the role of the World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region on July 1, this year.Before taking on this role, he worked as the Country Director for China, Mongolia, and Director of Korea. He also held positions of the Country Director for Turkey and Brazil.The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh following its independence. Since then, the World Bank has committed more than $37 billion in grants, interest-free, and concessional credits to the country.