Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 September, 2022, 11:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

WB Vice President Martin Raiser arrives today

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Business Correspondent

Martin Raiser

Martin Raiser

World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region, Martin Raiser is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka today (Monday) on his maiden visit to Bangladesh.
 During his three-day visit, Raiser will meet the Finance Minister, along with other senior government officials, and discuss World Bank support to address the country's development priorities.
He will also meet with development partners, leaders from the private sectors, civil society, and think tanks, says a press release.
"Bangladesh has made impressive achievements in development sectors and economic growth. The World Bank is proud to be a partner in this remarkable journey during last 50 years," the press release quoted Raiser as saying.
"As the countries in South Asia grapple with a multitude of shocks from COVID-19 to climate change and rising global inflation, I look forward to learning about Bangladesh's experience in building resilience." added the World Bank Vice President.
Raiser, a German national, assumed the role of the World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region on July 1, this year.
Before taking on this role, he worked as the Country Director for China, Mongolia, and Director of Korea. He also held positions of the Country Director for Turkey and Brazil.
The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh following its independence. Since then, the World Bank has committed more than $37 billion in grants, interest-free, and concessional credits to the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Karmasangsthan Bank holds Ctg divisional business review meeting
AIBL holds agent banking conference
MBL Banani branch shifted at own space
China's economy perks up but property crisis worsens
Crisis-hit German toilet paper maker turns to coffee grounds
NBR eases tax return requirements for loans, credit cards
Exim Bank appoints Feroz Hossain as new MD
Govt working to revise renewable energy policy


Latest News
Bangladesh-Myanmar tension: Govt plans to evacuate 70 Bangladeshi families
38 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1
2 youth killed being crushed by bus in Khulna
BCL locks CU main gate; classes, exams halted
Barguna bus owners on indefinite strike
2 held with phensedyl in city's Vatara
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Free, fair polls only held under Awami League, PM tells BBC
Management to take decision on Shakib's availability for UAE tour
Most Read News
Typhoon Nanmadol: Millions ordered to evacuate, emergency issued
Putin urges Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders to avoid further escalation
Teams allowed to change players 3 days before World Cup
2 small planes collide in USA midair, 3 die
Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months
Myanmar envoy summoned: Dhaka lodges strong protest
Auto-rickshaw drivers in Rangamati on indefinite strike
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Syllabi for 2023 SSC, HSC exams to be revised
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft