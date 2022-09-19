Dollar's average buying cost continues to decline

Average buying cost of US dollar continues to decline due to purchasing the greenback from exporters and remitters at fixed rates.

Currently every scheduled commercial bank is purchasing a dollar from the remitters at Tk108 and it is Tk99 from exporters as a result there is a control in buying the greenback at fixed rates.

But the weighted average rates are varied among banks as some banks' major sources are remittance which buying costs are higher than that of buying from exporters of Tk99 per dollar.

Few banks neither have much remittance nor export bills' encashment sources as a result they depend on other banks that is inter-bank trade.

As per Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (Bafeda) the banks' average buying on last Wednesday was Tk103.3599 against per dollar and among banks the lowest weighted average buying cost was Tk99 of Bank Al Falah and the highest was Tk111.4900 of National Bank Limited. The gap was Tk12.49.

Just in three working days the banks' average buying cost on Sunday this week was Tk102.8042 which declined by Tk0.5557 from Tk103.3599 on Wednesday. Among the banks on Sunday the lowest buying cost was Tk98.0100 and the highest was Tk109.52.

The gap is narrowing that it declined to Tk11.51 on Sunday this week from Tk12.49 on last Wednesday. On Sunday few banks weighted average buying cost was below Tk99 and the banks are Bengal Commercial Bank Limited at Tk98.60, Dhaka Bank Limited at 98.63 and National Bank of Pakistan at Tk98.01.

On the other hand apart from remittance and export bills the banks other source of dollars are inter-bank purchasing and it is also on lowering trend that as per Bangladesh Bank website on Sunday the interbank highest dollar arte was Tk106.75 and lowest at Tk104.0035.

According to market sources demand for dollars are declining as there is low outflow.

When talking with the Daily Observer a senior BB official said at the government's strict intervention import bill in August dropped by 20 per cent to $5.38 billion from $6.79 billion a month ago.

Besides that outbound numbers of tourists have also declined and the numbers of people who go abroad for treatment has also dropped.

The central bank official said with these all measures the greenback stability will be restored soon. He said the central bank is now allowing banks in fixing dollar prices and hopefully there will be positive outcome of this.

BB former governor Salehuddin Ahmed said the austere measures are helping positively in the economy to control the country's balance of payment. But it should be into cognizance that the country's export and domestic productions should not be hampered.



















