'BD needs to take foreign loan for dev with caution'

Planning Minister MA Mannan said the country needs foreign load for the country's development and there is no fear about taking foreign loans. But the laon should be taken and spent with cautions.

He said this at the end of a seminar titled 'Foreign Debt Management for Ensuring Good Governance' at the NEC conference room in the capital's Sher Bangla Nagar on Sunday.

Planning Minister said, during Pakistani period, we were debt ridden. Even after independence, loans are being taken for the development of the country. No doubt foreign loans are playing a central role in the country's development. However, caution should be exercised in taking foreign loans.

The minister said, there is no fear about foreign debt. Any country needs to borrow for its economy. But it should be taken knowingly. There is no alternative to foreign loans.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said the government will have to take a lot of debt until we become a developed country. He said, foreign aid is playing a big role in our development. We need to borrow until we become a developed country.

Shamsul Alam said, interest on foreign loans is low, as well long-term repayment allowed. Interest on foreign loans is 0.75 to 1.5 per cent. The repayment period is very long. Many loans are repaid over 31 years.

And if the domestic loan is taken from banks then up to 7 and a half percent interest has to be paid. Loan should be taken when interest rate is lower abroad.

Stating that US$ 48 billion of loans are in the pipeline, he said $ 10 billion have been received in 2022. As loans are available cheaply, long term should be taken.

Regarding the proper management of loans, the state minister said that there is a lot of criticism due to taking foreign loans. Sri Lanka, however, was the most developed country in South Asia, with good per capita income and education.

They are in dire straits now due to several mistakes. South Korea has also come a long way with debt. But some countries could not do anything with huge external debt, like Pakistan. One of the reasons is the lack of debt management. We have to be careful about foreign loans because of how many mistakes they have made.

Cabinet Secretary Khandkar Anwarul Islam, ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan and other senior officials were present in the seminar.




















