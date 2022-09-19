Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 September, 2022, 11:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks continue to rise on buying

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Business Correspondent

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), continued to rise on Sunday as investors maintained their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE , went up by 20.12 points or 0.31 per cent to 6,535.14. Two other indices also ended higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 17.15 points to 2,363.51 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 6.11 points to 1,435.67 at the close of the trading.
Turnover rose to Taka 18,139.26 million, which was Tk 12,427.73 million at the previous session of the week. Of the 372 issues traded, 110 closed higher, 140 lower and 122 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Orion Pharma was the most traded stock, closely followed by Beximco, JHRML, ORIONINFU and EHL.  STANCERAM was the day's top gainer, soaring 9.99 per cent while Union Cap was the day's worst loser, losing 6.19 per cent.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI), rose 59.84 points to 19,200.87 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 35.66 points to 11,508.47.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Karmasangsthan Bank holds Ctg divisional business review meeting
AIBL holds agent banking conference
MBL Banani branch shifted at own space
China's economy perks up but property crisis worsens
Crisis-hit German toilet paper maker turns to coffee grounds
NBR eases tax return requirements for loans, credit cards
Exim Bank appoints Feroz Hossain as new MD
Govt working to revise renewable energy policy


Latest News
Bangladesh-Myanmar tension: Govt plans to evacuate 70 Bangladeshi families
38 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1
2 youth killed being crushed by bus in Khulna
BCL locks CU main gate; classes, exams halted
Barguna bus owners on indefinite strike
2 held with phensedyl in city's Vatara
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Free, fair polls only held under Awami League, PM tells BBC
Management to take decision on Shakib's availability for UAE tour
Most Read News
Typhoon Nanmadol: Millions ordered to evacuate, emergency issued
Putin urges Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders to avoid further escalation
Teams allowed to change players 3 days before World Cup
2 small planes collide in USA midair, 3 die
Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months
Myanmar envoy summoned: Dhaka lodges strong protest
Auto-rickshaw drivers in Rangamati on indefinite strike
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Syllabi for 2023 SSC, HSC exams to be revised
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft