Stocks continue to rise on buying

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), continued to rise on Sunday as investors maintained their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE , went up by 20.12 points or 0.31 per cent to 6,535.14. Two other indices also ended higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 17.15 points to 2,363.51 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 6.11 points to 1,435.67 at the close of the trading.

Turnover rose to Taka 18,139.26 million, which was Tk 12,427.73 million at the previous session of the week. Of the 372 issues traded, 110 closed higher, 140 lower and 122 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Orion Pharma was the most traded stock, closely followed by Beximco, JHRML, ORIONINFU and EHL. STANCERAM was the day's top gainer, soaring 9.99 per cent while Union Cap was the day's worst loser, losing 6.19 per cent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI), rose 59.84 points to 19,200.87 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 35.66 points to 11,508.47.

















