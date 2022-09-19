

Tri-nation firm to invest $26 million in Dhaka EPZ

This fully foreign owned company will invest US$ 25.62 million where 3086 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities, says a press release.

The tri-nation company will produce annually 4.4 million pcs of Jacket, Fleece Jacket, T-Shirt, Polo Shirt, Sweater, Trousers, Coverall, Stretch Pant, Denim Pant, Shorts, Shirt, Sweat-Shirt, Hi-Vis Shirt, and Vest. Mentionable, A-One BD, a knitting and other textile factory of DEPZ was shut down due to business downturn.

BEPZA has decided to take steps for auction process considering the continuation of the investment flow and the employment of the workers. Later, Gava Private Limited signed the agreement to purchase A-One BD Limited Company through auction process and to run their business here.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Prasanna Kumar Jayasinghe, Director of Gava Private Limited signed an agreement to this effect on behalf of their respective organizations today (18-09-2022) at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka. BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the agreement signing ceremony.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony.







Hong Kong-Sri Lanka-Switzerland owned company M/s. Gava Private Limited is going to establish a garments manufacturing industry in Dhaka EPZ.This fully foreign owned company will invest US$ 25.62 million where 3086 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities, says a press release.The tri-nation company will produce annually 4.4 million pcs of Jacket, Fleece Jacket, T-Shirt, Polo Shirt, Sweater, Trousers, Coverall, Stretch Pant, Denim Pant, Shorts, Shirt, Sweat-Shirt, Hi-Vis Shirt, and Vest. Mentionable, A-One BD, a knitting and other textile factory of DEPZ was shut down due to business downturn.BEPZA has decided to take steps for auction process considering the continuation of the investment flow and the employment of the workers. Later, Gava Private Limited signed the agreement to purchase A-One BD Limited Company through auction process and to run their business here.Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Prasanna Kumar Jayasinghe, Director of Gava Private Limited signed an agreement to this effect on behalf of their respective organizations today (18-09-2022) at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka. BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the agreement signing ceremony.Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony.