Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 19 September, 2022, 11:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tri-nation firm to invest $26 million in Dhaka EPZ

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242
Business Desk

Tri-nation firm to invest $26 million in Dhaka EPZ

Tri-nation firm to invest $26 million in Dhaka EPZ

Hong Kong-Sri Lanka-Switzerland owned company M/s. Gava Private Limited is going to establish a garments manufacturing industry in Dhaka EPZ.
This fully foreign owned company will invest US$ 25.62 million where 3086 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities, says a press release.
The tri-nation company will produce annually 4.4 million pcs of Jacket, Fleece Jacket, T-Shirt, Polo Shirt, Sweater, Trousers, Coverall, Stretch Pant, Denim Pant, Shorts, Shirt, Sweat-Shirt, Hi-Vis Shirt, and Vest. Mentionable, A-One BD, a knitting and other textile factory of DEPZ was shut down due to business downturn.
BEPZA has decided to take steps for auction process     considering the continuation of the investment flow and the employment of the workers. Later, Gava Private Limited signed the agreement to purchase A-One BD Limited Company through auction process and to run their business here.
Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Prasanna Kumar Jayasinghe, Director of Gava Private Limited signed an agreement to this effect on behalf of their respective organizations today (18-09-2022) at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka. BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the agreement signing ceremony.
Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Karmasangsthan Bank holds Ctg divisional business review meeting
AIBL holds agent banking conference
MBL Banani branch shifted at own space
China's economy perks up but property crisis worsens
Crisis-hit German toilet paper maker turns to coffee grounds
NBR eases tax return requirements for loans, credit cards
Exim Bank appoints Feroz Hossain as new MD
Govt working to revise renewable energy policy


Latest News
Bangladesh-Myanmar tension: Govt plans to evacuate 70 Bangladeshi families
38 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1
2 youth killed being crushed by bus in Khulna
BCL locks CU main gate; classes, exams halted
Barguna bus owners on indefinite strike
2 held with phensedyl in city's Vatara
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Free, fair polls only held under Awami League, PM tells BBC
Management to take decision on Shakib's availability for UAE tour
Most Read News
Typhoon Nanmadol: Millions ordered to evacuate, emergency issued
Putin urges Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders to avoid further escalation
Teams allowed to change players 3 days before World Cup
2 small planes collide in USA midair, 3 die
Brazil approves Pfizer vaccine for children as young as six months
Myanmar envoy summoned: Dhaka lodges strong protest
Auto-rickshaw drivers in Rangamati on indefinite strike
54 held in anti-drug drives in city
Syllabi for 2023 SSC, HSC exams to be revised
Govt out to create anarchy through terror acts: BNP
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft