Celebration of International Coastal Cleanup Day’22

Monday, 19 September, 2022, 11:56 AM
Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022
Staff Correspondent

International Coastal Cleanup Day 2022 was celebrated Shamlapur sea beach of Teknaf, Cox's Bazar on September 17. The celebration of the day was organized by the WorldFish ECOFISH II Activity team of Teknaf. An enthusiastic young Blue Guard team, a team of trained marine boat skippers, members of the Boat Owner's Association, and other fisheries stakeholders participated altogether to celebrate the day.
The ceremony started with an open discussion session on different types of pollution that create threats to our coastal environment and our responsibilities to bring cleanliness and purity to nature as well as to the coastal areas in the participation of all the stakeholders related to the fisheries sector.  Beach cleaning, Life jacket distribution are some other events taking place after the discussion. Young Blue Guard team and Boat Skippers along with ECOFISH II team and other diversified stakeholders unprompted participated in ocean beach cleaning activities. Boat skippers enjoyed the life jacket distribution program too.
Research associate Shaheed Nasrullah Al Mamun, research assistant Sazeed Mehrab Souhardya and Nazia Hossain of ECOFISH II Teknaf team facilitated the whole ceremony. President of Shamlapur Boat Owner's Association, Secretary Md. Belal Hossain and Secretary of Shamlapur Boat Owner's Association, Md. Zahed Alam was present as a special guest at the ceremony. They talked to and motivated the fishers on responsible and pollution-free fishing practices to ensure a healthy coastal and marine environment for all.
In the end, all the guests are promised to work wholeheartedly to ensure a better and pollution-free coast throughout the Bay of Bengal region of Bangladesh.



