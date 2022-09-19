Video
In crisis zones, an urgent UN push to put millions in school

Published : Monday, 19 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 18: From Pakistan to Ukraine to Venezuela to vast stretches of sub-Saharan Africa, rising crises and climate disasters are taking an added toll on the most vulnerable -- children deprived of school.
"It is horrendous, and it's hard to imagine," said Yasmine Sherif, head of Education Cannot Wait, a UN fund that focuses on education in crisis zones.
"They've lost everything, and on top of it, they have lost their access to a quality education," she said in a recent interview.
Sherif spoke to AFP ahead of a UN summit on the education crisis to take place Monday, a day before the annual General Assembly.
The UN fund estimates that 222 million children around the world have seen their education disrupted by conflict or climate-related disasters, including nearly 80 million who never set foot in school.     -AFP


