Ensure bank liquidity to draw reputed cos to capital market

As long as the banks do not have the liquidity necessary to provide long-term loans, the country's well-reputed companies will not be interested in coming to the capital market, according to the stakeholders of the Capital Market.

They claimed that the capital market should be the main source of long-term investments as banks are unable to provide long-term loans. The capital market can play a big role in long-term finance, but it needs to improve its service more.

While speaking at a roundtable discussion on

'Current Scenario and Outlook of the Capital Market of Bangladesh' held on Saturday at the Westin Dhaka hotel in the capital, the speakers also suggested listing of more multinational companies (MNCs) with stock exchanges in the interest of long-term stability in the capital market.

The Capital Market Journalists' Forum (CMJF) and the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers' Association (BMBA) jointly organized the event.

BMBA President Md Sayadur Rahman presided over the event while CMJF President Ziaur Rahman moderated the discussion organized at a hybrid system.

In his speech as chief guest, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam said that not only Bangladeshi products, foreign products will also be traded on the commodity exchange. The farmer's paddy will be bought and sold here before it is harvested. Soon the market size will increase a lot.

He also said that no matter how much assistance is given to the capital market, the country's revenue will increase. If good companies are brought here, they will not have the opportunity to evade taxes.

BSEC Chairman said, "Our mutual fund's recent decisions are very good. They are also starting to pay dividends. If not, the reason is being brought to their attention. Managers' fees are being introduced according to performance. "

He also said, share price, we have planned to start short selling in the capital market. Besides, manipulators will be punished within a short time.

In his speech, former BSEC Chairman Faruq Ahmad Siddiqi said, "Our capital market is not developing properly. Good companies are not coming to the market. Opportunities are not being created for new companies to come.

"Where banks are ready to provide long-term financing to good companies, why would they come if they don't get good opportunities in the capital market? So, as long as the bank has the liquidity to give long-term loans, until then, good companies will not be interested in coming here, he said.

Shortage of fundamental securities is main challenge in the capital market, said Md Moniruzzaman, Managing Director of IDLC Investments Ltd, in his keynote presentation.

As per BB circular, loan disbursement must be done based on Audited Accounts. If this circular is put in effect, we will see proper reflection of financial health in the audited accounts. In that scenario, getting listed and enjoying the lower tax will be a positive move for the corporates, he said.

Former BSEC chairman M Khairul Hossain said, our entrepreneurs now get loans at a low interest rate regime in the banking system, which is helping businesses, as well as the capital market.

Richard D'Rozario, president of the DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh (DBA), said all categories of people need to invest in the capital market. But those who come without understanding anything can invest in any institution. New investors should invest in mutual fund units.

He claimed most listed companies profit dawn by their subsidiaries.

Capital market analyst and Professor of Dhaka University, Al Amin, called for ensuring transparency in financial statements of listed companies and good governance in the companies' operations to protect investors' rights.

To restore confidence in the capital market to protect general investors, stock market regulators and institutional investors should be more serious.

They stated that the banking sector, which has been under pressure due to rising non-performing loans, is no longer a good place to invest.

Rather, they called upon the investors to pour money into share trading, citing its prospects.

Association of Asset Management Companies and Mutual Funds (AAMCMF) President Dr Hasan Imam stated that the association has set a goal of growing the mutual fund industry by at least 25 per cent in a year. In this case, each asset manager will contribute separately.

Stock market analyst and an honorary professor at Dhaka University's Economics Department Abu Ahmed said, "Some multinational companies are doing business in our country but they are not listed with bourses, although they are publicly listed in neighbouring countries. They should be offered tax waiver facilities in the interest of our capital market."

He claimed there're huge junk combines in the country's capital market.

Md Eunusur Rahman, Chairman of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, urged the government to increase the difference in corporate tax rates between listed and non-listed companies to 10 per cent.

















