Sunday, 18 September, 2022, 3:54 AM
SAFF Women's Championship 2022 BD booters ready to drub Nepal in final

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Mahtab Uddin from Kathmandu

Bangladesh women's national football team is determined to give the best fight against Nepal and do well in the final, said the team's dependable midfielder Maria Manda on Saturday.
Maria said, "We have defeated Pakistan, Bhutan
and India in the group round. That was an amazing matter for us. We played well against Bhutan in the semis. Now, we are preparing to do well in the final as well. We will definitely try our best to win the match."
She added, "We are all in good health. Some of our fellows received injuries during the semifinal against Bhutan. Hopefully, they will recover by the time we go to the ground to play the final match."
"... We will try heart and soul to win the match. We will give our best there, that's for sure."
"We have discussed how to play against a strong team, drafted a plan and will practice accordingly."
One of the scorers of the Bhutan match, Masura Parvin also expressed her determination to do well in the final.
She said, "Our first target was not to digest any goal. We did that. Our defence line thwarted all opponent attempts successfully. We decided to relive that rhythm in the next match."
Earlier, riding on a hat-trick of ace striker Sabina Khatun, Bangladesh women in red and green jerseys stunned the Bhutanese by 8-0 in the first semifinal on Friday and stormed into the final of the SAFF Women's Championship for the second time.
Although Bangladesh played all the previous five editions of the Championship it was able to play the final once only, in 2016. Now is the time for Bangladesh to lift its first title of the event.


