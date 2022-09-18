Video
UN working group on enforced disappearances to meet tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Diplomatic Correspondent

The UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) will hold its 128th session from September 19 to 28 to review 696 cases from 21 countries. Bangladesh is among the 21 countries.
Independent experts from the Group of Five will also review allegations received concerning acts tantamount to enforced disappearances perpetrated by non-state actors, and document these cases, UN release said.  
Earlier, the WGEID says that it has received information that nearly 600 people have been forcibly
disappeared in Bangladesh by security forces since 2009 - and that while the majority were either released or eventually formally produced in court as arrests, "dozens were found dead" with "86 documented cases in which the victims' fate and whereabouts remain unknown."
In a letter sent to the Bangladesh government following its meeting in September 2021, WGEID notes that the "frequent and ongoing use of enforced disappearance" is allegedly used "as a tool by law enforcement agencies, security and intelligence forces, especially to target political opponents or other dissidents."
"Bangladesh has prepared its report over the quarries of the WGEID and place it before the expert's committee during the meeting," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry told the Daily Observer.
The experts will hold meetings with relatives of forcibly disappeared people, state representatives, civil society groups and other stakeholders to exchange information on individual cases and on structural issues and challenges related to enforced disappearances.  
The Group will also hold its annual joint meeting with the Committee on Enforced Disappearances on September 21, the UN release said.  
During the session, the experts will examine allegations received regarding obstacles encountered in the implementation of the Declaration on the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, such as regressive legislation and practices, or systemic failures in addressing cases of enforced disappearance, especially in the areas of truth and justice.  
The Group will also discuss internal matters and future activities, such as the envisaged country visits, as well as its next reports to the Human Rights Council, including its upcoming study on new technologies and enforced disappearances.  
The session of the Group will coincide with the presentation of its annual report to the 51st session of the Human Rights Council on September 20.
The decisions made by the Working Group during the 128th session will be reflected in its next post-sessional report. However, the sessions of the Group are held in private, the release said.


