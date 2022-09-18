Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 September, 2022, 3:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Raushan asks Quader to hold his tongue

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party (JP)  patron and the leader of the opposition Raushan Ershad on Saturday urged  party Chairman Ghulam Muhammed Quader to refrain from making controversial statements
in  the interest of the country and democracy.
Virtually taking part at the first meeting of the Conference Preparation Committee at the party office  at Gulshan on Saturday Raushan Ershad said that GM Quader while speaking at a gathering of the Hindu community, threatened to fire party leaders in undemocratic language.
She called it "unethical".
She said that Quader's statement "hurt millions of Ershad-loving leaders and activists".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Agriculture ministry to fix food prices: Tipu
One in 4 people don't want to have children as climate anxiety reaches record levels
Ensure bank liquidity to draw reputed cos to capital market
SAFF Women's Championship 2022 BD booters ready to drub Nepal in final
UN working group on enforced disappearances to meet tomorrow
PM calls for a negotiated end to Ukraine war
Raushan asks Quader to hold his tongue
Dizzying prices make buyers’ head spin


Latest News
UN General Assembly to allow Zelensky to speak by video
10 injured as BNP's programme attacked in Dhaka
Efforts underway to resolve issues with Myanmar peacefully: Kamal
Fakhrul proves that they are agents of Pakistan: Hasan
6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
BNP leader Barkat Ullah Bulu and his wife attacked
Three electrocuted while removing tin shed house
PM Hasina calls for a negotiated end to Ukraine war
BNP-Jamaat always hatch conspiracy against the country: Quader
Myanmar's attack due to subjugated foreign policy of govt: BNP
Most Read News
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Military intel chief says Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal
Invitation sent to Harry, Meghan for state reception cancelled
'Very dangerous' typhoon Nanmadol to hit Japan
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
1st imported monkeypox case reported in China
No more first or second COVID doses after Oct 3
Mushfiqur needs six stitches on leg after he gets a blow
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Rangpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft