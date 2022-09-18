Raushan asks Quader to hold his tongue

Jatiya Party (JP) patron and the leader of the opposition Raushan Ershad on Saturday urged party Chairman Ghulam Muhammed Quader to refrain from making controversial statements

in the interest of the country and democracy.

Virtually taking part at the first meeting of the Conference Preparation Committee at the party office at Gulshan on Saturday Raushan Ershad said that GM Quader while speaking at a gathering of the Hindu community, threatened to fire party leaders in undemocratic language.

She called it "unethical".

She said that Quader's statement "hurt millions of Ershad-loving leaders and activists".

















