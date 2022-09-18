Dizzying prices make buyers’ head spin

Low income groups are struggling to survive due to continuous price hike of essentials.

The prices of rice, lentil, cooking oil, egg, broiler chicken, sugar, salt, flour and other essentials are increasing day by day.

One has to spend extra money to buy LPG gas cylinder, essential for cooking.

The prices of soap, shampoo and detergents are also skyrocketing.

The prices of books, paper, pen and pencil also increased putting extra burden on families having students.

But the income of low income people has not increased.

All classes of people are struggling to cope with the price spiral.

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman told the Daily Observer that the prices of all the essentials including rice and pulses have increased.

Due to the spiraling prices families in the low income bracket have to forego breakfast and afternoon snacks.

The authorities need to see whether or not the essential prices increased logically.

If any irregularities are found, the offenders should be brought to the book to provide relief to the consumers.

During visits to kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found on Friday, each kg of fine rice was selling for Tk 75. The price was Tk 70 two weeks ago.

Coarse rice was selling at Tk 55, which was Tk 50 to Tk 52 earlier.

Loose soybean oil was selling at Tk 180 per litre though two weeks back its price was Tk 175 per litre.

Sugar was selling at Tk 95 per kg, up from Tk 90.

One kg of salt in packet was sold at Tk 38 up from Tk 35.

A dozen farm eggs cost Tk 140 to Tk 150, up from Tk 120 two weeks ago.

Broiler chicken costs Tk 175 per kg, up Tk 5.

At department stores in different areas of the capital, a large-sized bread cost Tk 100 up from Tk 80 to Tk 85.

The price of 300 grams of Chanachur in packet was Tk 75 up from Tk 80.

The price of noodle in packets rose to Tk 160 from Tk 140.

A packet of Energy biscuits now costs Tk 50, up from Tk 38.

A packet of pineapple biscuits costs Tk 50 up from Tk 40.

Toast biscuit per kg now costs Tk 160, up from Tk 140.

Coke per litre costs Tk 60 up from Tk 55.

A bottle of Pran sauce weighing 600 grams costs Tk 75, up from Tk 62.

One kg of powdered soap now costs Tk 150 up from Tk 80.

Unilever's Rin powder soap price soared to Tk 180 from Tk 150 to Tk 180 in just a month.

A packet of 500- gram Surf Excel powdered soap now costs Tk 140, up from Tk 105, two weeks back.

The price of 320 mg of Sunsilk shampoo jumped to Tk 460, from Tk 360.

A pack of 200 ml of Gillette shaving gel now costs Tk 325, up from Tk 250.

Prices of toothpaste of all brands weighing 200 grams increased by Tk 10 to Tk 20 per tube.

The price of 200 grams of Colgate toothpaste has increased from Tk 130 to Tk 150.

At Karwan Bazar market, private firm employee Sajidul Islam said that he was struggling to run his family.

"I don't know how long this situation will continue," he told the Daily Observer.

Unilever's chief financial officer Zahid said, "It's true that the prices of many products of our company have been increased. But we have not increased the prices unreasonably. We have to import the raw materials."

"In the case of detergents, 500 grams of Rin powder was Tk 60 in 2020, now it costs Tk 90. You may say that the price has increased by 50 per cent. But our cost of productions has increased by 96 per cent," he said.

"The import price of Sulfunic acid, needed to make powdered soap, has increased to Tk 190 per kg from Tk 83," he said adding, "it's imported from China."

Vendors said that the price of each educational material has increased by 10 to 15 per cent.The price of a bound paper book has increased to Tk 55 to Tk 60 from Tk 40.

The price of a dozen of pens increased to Tk 60 from Tk 50.

The price of one ream of paper has increased to Tk 500 from Tk 320.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has increased the price of 12 kg of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in cylinder by Tk 16. But a consumer has pay Tk 1,235 for it.

When asked, Director General of Consumer Affairs Department ASM Safikuzzaman said,"The prices of all the essentials have increased. We are monitoring the market."

" We are working to reduce the price taking all the aspects into consideration. If there are irregularities, the culprits will be brought to the book," he added.

The price of Anchor lentil increased from Tk 60 to Tk 75 to Tk 80 per kg, mung dal increased to Tk 90- Tk 95 per kg, lentil price (imported) increased to Tk 105- Tk 115 per kg, local lentils increased Tk 125- Tk 135 per kg, ginger increased Tk 125- Tk 140 per kg, onion from Tk 45to Tk 65 per kg, garlic --from Tk 140- Tk 160 per kg.

Palm oil price has increased from Tk 150 to Tk 160 per kg, super soybean oil -- from Tk 155 to Tk 165 per kg, soybean oil --from Tk 185 to Tk 192 per kg, bottled soybean -from Tk 185 to Tk 192 per kg.

Price of mustard oil increased from Tk 270 to Tk 320 per kg. nutrition semolina -- from Tk 40 to Tk 48 per kg, loose flour --- from Tk 42 to Tk 50 per kg, arrow flour -- from Tk 102 to Tk 115 per kg, flour -- from Tk 135 to Tk 148 per kg. Dano milk ---from Tk 300 to Tk 340 per kg, Pran super milk -- from Tk 480 to Tk 550 per kg, diploma milk-- from Tk 700 to Tk 790 per kg.





