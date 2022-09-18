Video
Mortar Shell Explosion

Govt's first priority people's safety: Bandarban DC

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Government is now at a strict position along with the Bangladesh-Myanmar border of Bandarban and people's security is the first
priority, said Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Yasmin Parvin Tibriji.
She came up with the remark while talking to reporters at a programme on Saturday.
Yasmin Parvin Tibriji said, "Firstly, we have alerted UP chairman, members and law enforce agency as they can alert the people about their safety. We've called an emergency meeting where we have taken decision how to keep the people safe."
However, people who are living along with Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban are got scared due to hearing the sound of intense gunshots and mortar shell explosions.
On Friday evening, a Rohingya youth was killed and five others injured in a mortar shell explosion in the border of Naikhongchhari upazila. The deceased was Md Tamim Iqbal, 28, son of Monir Ahmed, a resident of Ghumdhum union of the upazila.
Dil Mohammad, a leader of a Rohingya group living at No Man's Land, said intense gunshots and mortar shell explosions had been heard from the Myanmar side since Friday evening. Around 8:30pm, one was killed and five others were injured after three mortar shells exploded in a Rohingya camp and two other shells in a nearby area on the Ghumdum border.
Four of the injured were admitted to the MSF Hospital in Kutupalong, said Dil Mohammad.
In an another landmine explosion in the same area on Friday a youth named Anganthowai Tanchangya, 22, a resident of Ghumdhum union in the upazila was injured.
According to locals, a landmine exploded near Tombru border when Anganthowai Tanchangya went to the border to bring back his cow.
Ghumdhum Union Parishad Chairman AKM Jahangir Aziz said Anganthowai has lost his left foot in the explosion.
He was rushed to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where he is undergoing treatment in a critical condition.


