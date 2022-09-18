Efforts underway to resolve issues with Myanmar: Home boss

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Monday reiterated Bangladesh's stand to solve the issues including repatriation of the Rohingya people with Myanmar peacefully.

"Bangladesh hopes that Myanmar would realize their mistakes and refrain from doing anything - in future - that impedes bilateral relations. As we don't

want conflict, our efforts are underway to find a peaceful solution with Myanmar. We will do everything, if required we will take it to the United Nations (UN)," he told media at Dhaka Ahsania Mission in the city after attending its programme.

Kamal said the government has strongly protested Myanmar's firing of mortar shelling in Bangladesh territory.

"Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry called the Myanmar envoy to inform clearly about our position. Talks are going on with the Myanmar authorities," he said, adding, "Our Prime Minister never wants war. We want peaceful solution. Let their internal conflict keep within their boundaries."

"We are always protesting what is happening in our soil from outside," he said.

Kamal said Myanmar never stands by its commitment. "We're trying to solve the Rohingya crisis bilaterally and also multilaterally. Our efforts will continue. We are trying to repatriate 12 lakh forcibly displaced Myanmar national Rohingyas, who have taken shelter in Bangladesh, peacefully."

"Recently, Myanmar has been fighting not only with Rohingyas but also with many of their ethnic groups in Thailand, China and Mizoram. We observed that a rebel group called Arakan Army is fighting there with the Myanmar's army," he said.

The minister said, "Sometimes a good relation was noticed between Myanmar government and Arakan Army while it turned into war sometimes. But, they know the secret. Of course, their war should be remained within their boundaries."

He said there is a Rohingya camp on the zero line next to the Myanmar border.

Mentioning that on Friday (September 16) a person was killed and some others were wounded when shells fired from Myanmar side landed at a camp, he said, adding, "Bangladesh strongly condemned it."



