Sunday, 18 September, 2022, 3:53 AM
Spl vaccination drive of Covid-19 from Sept 28 to Oct 3

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Staff Correspondent

The government is once again organizing a special vaccination campaign for those who have not taken the first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The campaign will run from September 28 to October 3. At this time, the government is planning to bring 3.3 million people who missed the first dose and 9.4 million people who missed the second dose under vaccination.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the announcement at a programme titled 'National Advocacy Workshop on Covid-19 Vaccination Programme for Children 5 to 11 Years' on Saturday at a city hotel in the capital.
Zahid Maleque said, "We are going to organize another special vaccination campaign for those who have not yet taken the first and second doses. The first and second doses must be taken at this time. About 3.3 million people in the country have not yet taken the first dose. As many as 94 lakh people did not take the second dose of the vaccine. We will not be able to administrate the first dose after October 3. It will be difficult for us to give the second dose as well. Because then we might not have the vaccine for the first and second doses because remain vaccines will expire."



