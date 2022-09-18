Independent EC a must to overcome political crisis, Dr Kamal



Gono Forum held a press conference at the National Press Club on Saturday demanding restoration of democracy, rule of law and the right to cast votes. photo : Observer

Mizan announced the committee in the presence of Dr Kamal Hossain at a news conference at Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of the National Press Club.

AHM Khaleduzzaman, Dr Kamal Hossain, Mofizul Islam Khan Kamal, SM Altaf Hossain, Mokabbir Khan, Abdul Aziz, Shantipada Ghosh, AOM Shafiqullah, Mezbah Uddin Ahmed, Momen Chowdhury, Moshtaq Ahmed, Abdullah Al-Mahmud, Salim Akbar, Suraiya Begum, Abdur Rahman Jahangir, Harunur Rashid Talukder, Ismail Hossain and Farida Yasmin became the Presidential Council Members of the committee. Shah Md Nuruzzaman became the Treasurer.

Md Mahfuzur Rahman and Shafiur Rahman Khan Bachchu were made Joint General Secretaries.

Principal Md Yasin became Organizing Secretary, Zahirul Islam Zahir --Office Secretary, M A Wahab-- Publicity and Publication Secretary, Nazmul Islam Sagar -- Information and Media Secretary, Bakul Imam -- Education and Training Secretary, Momena Ahmed Mumu --Science and Technology Secretary, Neelima Parveen --Cultural Secretary, Shariful Islam Sajal --Law and Human Rights Secretary, Toufiqul Islam Palash --Youth and Sports Secretary, Md Nawab Ali-- International Affairs Secretary, Abdur Razzak (Naogaon) --Agriculture Affairs Secretary, Rafiqul Islam Ratan (Gazipur) --Labor Affairs Secretary, Shahida Islam Shilpi (Dhaka) --Women Affairs Secretary and Ali Lal --Social Services Secretary.

Dr Kamal Hossain demanded an independent and neural Election Commission to overcome the country's political crisis. He slammed the Election Commission for its decision to use EVMs in 150 constituencies in the next general election ignoring the opinion of most of the opposition parties. He called it an "alarming sign". He said greed for money and power afflicted politics with a terrible disease. "Only healthy politics can fulfill the people's aspirations," he said.

He said, "We can't allow the current state of uncertainty to continue. I call upon the conscious citizens, civic organisations, students, workers, doctors, engineers, lawyers, teachers, journalists, other professionals and women's organisations, to come with the demand for the formation of a structure for free and fair polls to resolve the crisis."

Dr Kamal also said the electoral system has been destroyed and put into a question through the EC's move to use Electric Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next general election. " We all must protect the country with our united efforts," he said.









