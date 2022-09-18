BNP wants to hinder country’s devlopement progress: Quader

NARSINGDI, Sept 17: Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transports and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that the BNP wants to obstruct the country's development progress.

"BNP-Jamaat does not want to see Bangladesh's advancement. They always hatch conspiracy (against the country," he said while virtually addressing the triennial council of Narsingdi district AL at Mosleh Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium here from his residence in capital.

But no conspiracy of them (BNP-Jamaat) worked since the Awami League remained in the state power and the party has been regarded as the people's party, the AL general secretary said, adding, Bangladesh is witnessing tremendous development as democracy has been established in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"To continue this development journey, the continuity of the government is necessary," he said.

AL Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque inaugurated the council while AL Presidium Member Advocate Md Qamrul Islam, Advisory Council Member and former minister Raziuddin Ahmed Razu, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, AL Legal Affairs Secretary Advocate Najibullah Hiru, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Forestry and Environmental Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain and Women Affairs Secretary Maher Afroz Chumki addressed the programme as special guests.

Narsingdi district AL acting President GM Taleb Hossain presided over the council.

Referring to the rampant corruption of BNP-Jamaat regime, Quader said, "BNP has become an isolated party due to corruption. On the other hand, AL is a well-organized and strong political party under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina".

Noting that BNP has been disqualified for the elections, he said, "Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman both are convicted. According to law, none of them could take part in polls. Therefore, BNP is now plotting to come to power through conspiracies. But AL will deal with all sorts of conspiracies of the opponents".

About the party leaders and activists, the AL general secretary said, Bangladesh Awami League is a symbol of unity, so there is no alternative to unity. -BSS











