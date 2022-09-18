BGB recovers 2.33kg gold bars from Jashore’s Putkahli

A patrol team of Putkhali Border Over Post (BOP) under 21 Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 20 pieces of gold bar (2.333kg) in Khulna Region on Saturday.

BGB arrested Hridoy Hossain, 23, a gold smuggler.

The BGB team led by Khulna Battalion's Commander Lt. Col. Tanvir Rahman recovered the gold pieces operating special check post drive from the smuggler who was supposed to smuggle the gold bars to India through Putkhali Border in Jashore, according to a BGB press release.

Hridoy Hossain is the son of Rezaul Karim of Kagajpukur of Benapole in Jashore. The price of the gold bars is around Tk2 crore.

According to the release, the Khulna Battalion of BGB has recovered around 19.907kg of gold bars around Tk14.27 crore this year operating nine special drives. In last August, they operated four drives and in this September, some three drives were operated to recover gold bars from smugglers.









