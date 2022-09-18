Video
Covid: 141 cases, zero death reported

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

The country reported 141 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
With no new deaths reported country's total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,339 while with the new infection, caseload rose to 2,017,087, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate declined to 9.66 per cent from Friday's 10.87 per cent as 1,460 samples were tested. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while the recovery rate increased to 97.18 per cent.     -UNB


