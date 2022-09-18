7 Rohingyas held while fleeing Bhashanchar camp

Noakhali, Sept 17: Seven Rohingya people including four women and children, who were trying to flee the Rohingya shelters in Bhashanchar of Hatiya, were held from Keramatpur Bazar in Char Clerk in the same upazila.

The people, who were held by local people, are- Ershad Ullah, 32, of cluster no-84, Khodeza Begum, 28, Md Shahed, 10, Rosmin Akter, 15, Md. Hasan, 17, Setara Begum 27 and Tofayel, 9 month.

They were handed over to local police station of Char Jabbar at around 9am on Saturday, according to Noakhali Superintendent of Police (SP) Md. Shahidul Islam.

He told this correspondent that they fled from the Rohingya camps in Bhashanchar for going to Chattogram. A local group of middlemen - Md. Ishak, Md. Anwar and Md. Ayat Ullah - helped them to escape. The group of middlemen left them to the Kerematput Bazar in the Saturday morning.





