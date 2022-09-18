Video
AL’s ‘Divide and Rule’ policy barrier to dev of country: Fakhrul  

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretray General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a protest rally against price hike of fuel and regular commodities at BNP central office in Paltan on Saturday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Saturday, "The 'Divide and Rule' policy of Awami League is the main hindrance to integrated and sustainable development of the country."
Speaking at a news conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), he said, "Government divided each and every sectors of the country to rule the country illegally. We are living in a devastated society where government patronizes lying, corruption and terrorism by dividing people."
In the last 12 to 15 years Awami League separates them from the people and other political party supporters. Without Awami League leaders and activists no people get services for any government office, said Fakhrul.
He said, "After wounded by the Awami League's terrorist attack three BNP Chhatra Dal South activists went to file case against the muggers, but police filed case against our activists. Without fascist governance police cannot play such role."
These kinds of incident is not only happening against the BNP supporters but also all the people of the country, said Fakhrul.  
Dr Mosharraf foundation arranged the programme to pay tribute to late BNP Chairperson's Adviser Council Member and Media personnel Gazi Mazharul Anwar.     
Fakrhul said, "Former president Ziaur Rahman united our nation after 1975. But Awami League again divided our nation in the last 15 years. If we want to come out from this horrible situation we have to unite and protest against the Awami League government."
Mentioning that, "Sustainable development is not possible in any country by dividing the people," Fakhrul said, "A stable society and integrated effort of the people can bring our country to the path of development. BNP is struggling to bring back unity among the people."
He said, "Gazi Mazharul Anwar is a big fan of our leader Ziaur Rahman. At the same time Ziaur Rahman is also a big fan of Gazi Mazharul Anwar. Both of them enriched their respective fields by basic innovative ability."
BNP Secretary General said, "Awami League want to cling to power in any way. But for the interest of our country we cannot let them realize their personal interest."
He hoped BNP will establish peoples government in the country by overthrowing Awami League government from state power.





« PreviousNext »

