Sunday, 18 September, 2022
Legal notice served to Ctg DC for election rules violation

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent

A legal notice was served on Saturday against Chattogram Zilla Parishad Election Returning Officer and District Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Mominur Rahman for violation of election rules.
The notice requested the authorities concerned to take legal action against him within 24 hours. If the authorities' concerned fails to take legal action against him, the notice sender will go before the court for its decision in this regard, the notice threatened.
Supreme Court lawyer Adv Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Khan sent the legal notice asking the Chief Election Commissioner, Establishment Secretary, Election Commission Secretary, Chattogram Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Mominur Rahman to reply to the notice within 24 hours.
In was mentioned in the notice that the news titled 'Prayer and speech of returning officer seeking victory of Awami League candidate' in various online portals of the country has attracted my attention. It is also known from the published news that in the speech after the prayer, you (Returning Officer) sought votes for a political party and requested others to pray for that political party. You should have played a neutral role as District Commissioner and Chattogram Zilla Parishad Election Returning Officer.  A notice recipient (DC) wishing victory to a rival candidate at a prayer ceremony has created apprehension and doubt among other candidates about his role in the Zilla Parishad elections to be held on October 17, the notice noted.


