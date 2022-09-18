Video
Sunday, 18 September, 2022
Home Back Page

Mitu Murder

Order on Babul’s petitions tomorrow

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 17: Order on two petitions, filed by Ex-SP Babul Akhter, are expected to be given by a Chattogram court on Monday.
The petitions are: prison cell "searched" by OC of Feni Thana for which ex-SP Babul seeks security in prison and another is a complaint accusing PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumder and five police personnel including two SPs of PBI of physically and mentally torturing him under PBI custody before showing him arrested in the case.
The petition on cell searching by Feni Thana OC was filed on September 12 while the complaint against PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar and five police personnel including two SPs of PBI had been filed on September 8.
Both the petitions were lodged in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Session Judge Begum Jebunnesa.
Advocate Golam Mowla Murad, pleader of Babul Akter, told the Daily Observer that the court has fixed the date for further hearing and order on Monday (Sept 19).
Babul Akhter on September 12 lodged a petition seeking security in jail after Feni Model Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) allegedly searched his cell in the district prison on September 10.
In the petition, Babul's pleader Gulam Mowla Murad alleged that Feni Model Police Station OC entered Babul's cell in Feni prison in the name of searching, which is a clear violation of the jail's code of conduct.
According to the petition, as per the directive of the accused, OC Nizam of Feni Police Station went to Feni prison around 12:00pm and conducted a search in Babul's prison cell on September 10.
The petition further alleged that footage of the OC entering the prison had been recorded in prison's CCTV cameras and without the order of the district magistrate and court, the OC cannot enter the prison but the officer did it with the aim to harm and demoralise Babul.
In this regard, the plaintiff Babul Akhtar feels insecured for himself and his family members which should be investigated to ensure the security of the plaintiff inside the jail under section 11 of Custodial Death (Prevention) Act-2013.
Besides, Babul Akhtar, who is behind the bars in connection with the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, lodged a complaint accusing PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar and five police personnel including two SPs of PBI of physically and mentally torturing him under PBI custody before showing him arrested in the case.
The court fixed September 19 for passing an order over all the complaints of Babul Akhtar.
Meanwhile, Babul Akhtar was shifted to Feni Jail from Chattogram Central Jail on May 29.


