Bulu, Alal, Awal injured in attacks



BNP leader Barkat Ullah Bulu, Moazzem Hossain Alal and Tabith Awal were injured in terrorist attack in Dhaka and Cumilla on Saturday.

BNP media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed the information to the Daily Observer and said, "Juba League and Chhatra League's activist attacked on our leaders in Dhaka and Cumilla."

BNP claimed, Manaharganj, Comilla Chhatra League and Juba activists attacked on BNP Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu while he return form Begamganj, Noakhali.

BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and BNP nominated mayoral candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) were injured in Banani. Tabith Awal was rush to the United Hospital for treatment.

Syed Moazzem said to the media, "North Juba League and Chharta League activists took position besides our programme. After completing the speech of our chief guest Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain they attack on us."















