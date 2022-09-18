Video
Durga Puja preparations in full swing in Gaibandha

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

GAIBANDHA, Sept 17: Preparations for holding Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu Community in the country, are progressing fast throughout the district as the commencement of the annual event draws nearer.
The five-day long festival will begin this year from October 1 with due respect and religious fervor and conclude on October 5 through the immersion of idols at different water bodies including ponds, canals and rivers.
President of District Puja Utjapon Parishad Ranajit Bakshi Surjya said a total of 620 puja mandaps would be erected in all the seven upazilas in the district this year.
After visiting different puja mandaps in the district town it was seen that the artisans (Malarkars) are passing their busy times for doing painting and other related works to make the idols very attractive and nice looking to the devotees and the visitors.    -BSS


