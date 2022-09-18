One dead, 7 injured as bus overturns in Satkhira

SATKHIRA, Sept 17: A 50-year-old man was killed and seven others were injured when a speeding bus overturned on the Khulna-Paikgachcha highway in Satkhira on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ali Sardar, son of Sermat Ali Sardar of Patkelghata upazila.

The accident occurred in the Shahapur area of Tala upazila around 8am when the driver of the Paikgachcha-bound bus lost control of the vehicle, leaving one passenger dead on the spot, said Abu Zihad Fakhrul, officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station.

The injured were rushed to Tala Upazila Health Complex. -UNB







