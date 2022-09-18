One killed in Gazipur wall collapse

GAZIPUR, Sept 17: A 29-year-old man was killed and another injured when a mud wall collapsed on their housing shed in the Dighodha village of Gazipur district in the small hours of Friday.

The deceased was identified as Naim Hossain of the village.

Sabed Ali Khan, acting station officer of Kapasia Fire Service and Civil Defense, said the mud wall collapsed on the housing shed of the victims while they were fast asleep, leaving them injured.

On information, firemen pulled both of them out of the debris and rushed them to Kapasia upazila health complex where doctors declared him dead on arrival. -UNB



