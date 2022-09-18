Those who keep construction materials on streets will face action: DNCC Mayor



Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam takes legal steps against those who kept construction materials on roads and footpaths while searching for Aedes larvae in the ongoing drive against dengue at the Paikpara, Mirpur on Saturday. photo: observer

The DNCC mayor said this while attending an awareness-raising campaign against dengue in Mirpur's Paikpara area on Saturday.

"While searching for Aedes larvae, I found that building owners have kept construction materials including rods, cement and sand open on road and footpath, which were blocking the drains and causing water logging on the streets. This practice must stop. Whether it's a government, semi-government or private establishment, we'll take tough action against those who'll cause public sufferings," said the Mayor.

Meanwhile, a DNCC team led by Executive Magistrate Parsia Sultana seized huge amount of construction materials from the streets and sold them in an open auction at a price of Tk 18.45 lakh.

Atiqul added that people have to be more aware to prevent dengue from spreading.

"People's awareness is a must for tackling such a deadly disease as dengue. This year, we've taken steps against dengue long before the start of monsoon and as a result, the spread of disease has been contained to a great extent. We need peoples' support for gaining complete control over dengue," added Atiqul.

During the campaign, Mayor Atiqul also informed that free dengue check-up has been made available in a total of 44 city health centers. He also requested everyone to go to hospital and receive treatment immediately if affected with the dengue. -UNB









