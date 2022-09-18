Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 September, 2022, 3:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Those who keep construction materials on streets will face action: DNCC Mayor

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam takes legal steps against those who kept construction materials on roads and footpaths while searching for Aedes larvae in the ongoing drive against dengue at the Paikpara, Mirpur on Saturday. photo: observer

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam takes legal steps against those who kept construction materials on roads and footpaths while searching for Aedes larvae in the ongoing drive against dengue at the Paikpara, Mirpur on Saturday. photo: observer

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam has said that those who will hamper public movement by keeping construction materials roads will face action.
The DNCC mayor said this while attending an awareness-raising campaign against dengue in Mirpur's Paikpara area on Saturday.
"While searching for Aedes larvae, I found that building owners have kept construction materials including rods, cement and sand open on road and footpath, which were blocking the drains and causing water logging on the streets. This practice must stop. Whether it's a government, semi-government or private establishment, we'll take tough action against those who'll cause public sufferings," said the Mayor.
Meanwhile, a DNCC team led by Executive Magistrate Parsia Sultana seized huge amount of construction materials from the streets and sold them in an open auction at a price of Tk 18.45 lakh.
Atiqul added that people have to be more aware to prevent dengue from spreading.
"People's awareness is a must for tackling such a deadly disease as dengue. This year, we've taken steps against dengue long before the start of monsoon and as a result, the spread of disease has been contained to a great extent. We need peoples' support for gaining complete control over dengue," added Atiqul.
During the campaign, Mayor Atiqul also informed that free dengue check-up has been made available in a total of 44 city health centers. He also requested everyone to go to hospital and receive treatment immediately if affected with the dengue.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Navy rescues all four fishermen from a sunken boat
Soaring prices keep hilsa out of Khulna kitchens
Durga Puja preparations in full swing in Gaibandha
One dead, 7 injured as bus overturns in Satkhira
Benapole man held with Tk2 crore gold bars at border
One killed in Gazipur wall collapse
Those who keep construction materials on streets will face action: DNCC Mayor
Current nets worth Tk 5.88 crore seized in Bhola


Latest News
UN General Assembly to allow Zelensky to speak by video
10 injured as BNP's programme attacked in Dhaka
Efforts underway to resolve issues with Myanmar peacefully: Kamal
Fakhrul proves that they are agents of Pakistan: Hasan
6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
BNP leader Barkat Ullah Bulu and his wife attacked
Three electrocuted while removing tin shed house
PM Hasina calls for a negotiated end to Ukraine war
BNP-Jamaat always hatch conspiracy against the country: Quader
Myanmar's attack due to subjugated foreign policy of govt: BNP
Most Read News
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Military intel chief says Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal
Invitation sent to Harry, Meghan for state reception cancelled
'Very dangerous' typhoon Nanmadol to hit Japan
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
1st imported monkeypox case reported in China
No more first or second COVID doses after Oct 3
Mushfiqur needs six stitches on leg after he gets a blow
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Rangpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft