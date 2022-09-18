Current nets worth Tk 5.88 crore seized in Bhola

BHOLA, Sept 17: Members of Coast Guard seized 16.80 lakh meters of banned current nets worth Taka 5.88 crore in a drive from the Nazirpur Machghat area of Tentulia River in Tajumuddin upazila of the district on Saturday.

Being informed, Lt. KM Shafiul Kinjal, Media Officer of Coast Guard South Zone of Bhola said, a team of coast guard conducted a drive this morning in Nazirpur Machghat area and seized around 16.80 lakh meters of banned current nets from a warehouse.

Later, the seized nets were burnt and destroyed in presence of Fisheries Department officials.

However, the owners of these nets could not be arrested. -BSS











